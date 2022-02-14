BLAIRSVILLE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team lost to River Valley 57-55 on Monday night in a non-league contest.
The Mounties were led by Oliver Harpster’s 16 points. Jake DeSimone added 15, while Jeremy Whitehead had 11.
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 14-6 overall. The Mounties host St. Marys on Wednesday in another non-league matchup.
Philipsburg-Osceola—55
Harpster 6 1-1 16, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Doyle 3 0-0 6, DeSimone 6 0-0 15, Whitehead 5 0-0 11, C. Hahn 1 2-2 4. Totals: 22 4-5 55.
River Valley—57
Speal 7 0-0 16, Reaugh 3 1-2 7, Woodring 5 1-2 11, Bartolini 2 1-4 9, Staats 4 0-0 10, Whitfield 0 0-0 0, Baker 3 0-0 10. Totals: 24 3-8 57.
Three-pointers: Harpster 3, DeSimone 3, Whitehead. Speal 2, Staats 2, Baker 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 19 13 8 15—55
River Valley 10 17 11 17—57