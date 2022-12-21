PHILIPSBURG — The Bald Eagle Area wrestling team won the final four bouts of Wednesday’s dual meet against host Philipsburg-Osceola to pull away from the Mounties by a 40-20 score.
The Eagles won eight of the 12 contested bouts, while giving up a forfeit to P-O 113-pounder Caleb Hummel.
Nate Fleck (145) recorded a technical fall for the Mounties, while Ace Foster (107), Ben Gustkey (132) and Marcus Gable (152) all earned regular decisions.
The Mounties slipped to 4-3 with the loss.
P-O returns to action Jan. 3 at Tyrone.
Bald Eagle Area 40,
Philipsburg-Osceola 20
285—Eric Clark, BEA, pinned Dom Davis, PO, 3:14. (6-0).
107—Ace Foster, PO, dec. Liam Purcell ,BEA, 4-3. (6-3).
114—Caleb Hummel, PO, won by forfeit. (6-9).
121—Lucas Fye, BEA, pinned Sam McDonald, PO, 1:43. (12-9).
127—Coen Bainey, BEA, pinned Isaiah Smeal, PO, 1:29. (18-9).
133—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Connor Maney, BEA, 3-2. (18-12).
139—Nate Fleck, PO, tech fall Hunter Ishler, BEA, 18-3, 5:22. (18-17).
145—Mason Reese, BEA, dec. Ian Phillips, PO, 5-1. (21-17).
152—Marcus Gable, PO, dec. Jeffre Pifer, BEA, 5-1. (21-20).
160—Cameron Dubbs, BEA, pinned Dylan Koptchak, PO, 0:51. (27-20).
172—Caleb Close, BEA, pinned Jake Bainey, PO, 1:40. (33-20).
189—Shawn Knepp, BEA, dec. Matthew Rowles, PO, 8-4. (36-20).
215—Nathaniel Fry, BEA, maj. dec. Andrew Hensal, PO, 11-1. (40-20).