BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team tied up their game with Bellefonte 2-2 in the top of the seventh, but the Raiders walked it off on an RBI single by Peyton Vancas to seal the 3-2 win.
Parker White hit the game-tying double to knot it at 2-2 for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola had just four hits on the day, with three of those coming in the last two innings.
But Bellefonte got a runner on via and error and came round to score on Vancas’ hit.
David Meersand took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Central on Wednesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Gustkey c 4010, White ss 4012, Whitehead lf 2000 Meersand p 3010, B. Hahn 3b 3000, Massung 1b 3000, Emigh rf 2110, Coudriet 2b 3000, DeSimone cf 1100. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
Bellefonte—3
Kormanic c 2000, Fravel p-1b 3111, Ebeling cf-p 3011, Johnson rf-cf 2000, Heckman ss 2100, Brown 3b 2000, Capparella 1b-rf 3011, Squires dh 3100, Vancas 2b 3121. Totals: 23-3-5-4.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 0—2 4 1
Bellefonte 000 011 1—3 5 0
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 8, Bellefonte 2. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. Errors—Meersand. 2B—White. Ebeling, Fravel. SAC—Kormanic. SB—Gustkey.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Bellefonte: Fravel—6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO. Ebeling—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Ebeling. LP—Meersand (1-1).