PHILIPSBURG — Bellefonte’s John Servent scored 4:25 into overtime Thursday at Mountaineer Stadium to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 victory and put the first blemish of the season on the Mounties’ record.

Bellefonte led 2-0 at the half, but P-O answered with goals by Evan Bock and Carson Long, the latter coming with just 1:55 left in regulation. Dylan Vaughn and Hank Hazelton assisted on the goals.

Matt Thompson made 10 saves for the Mounties, who slipped to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Bellefonte improved to 4-2 overall.

The Mounties host Cambria Heights on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bellefonte 3,

Philipsburg-Osceola 2, OT

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Brady Wertz, B, 23:10.

2. Ethan Wilson, B, 31:15.

Second Half

3. Evan Bock, PO, (Dylan Vaughn) 50:06.

4. Carson Long, (Hank Hazelton), 78:05.

Overtime

5. John Servent, B, 84:25.

Shots: Bellefonte 13, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.

Saves: Bellefonte (Eli Davis) 5. Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 10.

Corners kicks: Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.