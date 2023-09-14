PHILIPSBURG — Bellefonte’s John Servent scored 4:25 into overtime Thursday at Mountaineer Stadium to give the Red Raiders a 3-2 victory and put the first blemish of the season on the Mounties’ record.
Bellefonte led 2-0 at the half, but P-O answered with goals by Evan Bock and Carson Long, the latter coming with just 1:55 left in regulation. Dylan Vaughn and Hank Hazelton assisted on the goals.
Matt Thompson made 10 saves for the Mounties, who slipped to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Bellefonte improved to 4-2 overall.
The Mounties host Cambria Heights on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Bellefonte 3,
Philipsburg-Osceola 2, OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Brady Wertz, B, 23:10.
2. Ethan Wilson, B, 31:15.
Second Half
3. Evan Bock, PO, (Dylan Vaughn) 50:06.
4. Carson Long, (Hank Hazelton), 78:05.
Overtime
5. John Servent, B, 84:25.
Shots: Bellefonte 13, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.
Saves: Bellefonte (Eli Davis) 5. Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 10.
Corners kicks: Bellefonte 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 6.