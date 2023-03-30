PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on for a 10-8 victory over Penns Valley Thursday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex.
Jake DeSimone led the Mounties with two hits and scored two runs.
Ben Gustkey also scored twice, while Denny Prestash had the Mounties’ lone extra-base hit, a double, while knocking in two.
Aidan Minarchick picked up the win in relief of Prestash, who tossed the first 3 2/3 innings. Minarchick allowed just two unearned runs on four hits in his 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two batters and walking one.
P-O, which improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain League, hosts State College today.
Penns Valley—8
Houser 2b-p 3201, Brooks cf 4110, Stover 1b-3b 4100, Brodzina p-1b 4122, Meyer ss 4031, Keith c 3022, Brungart lf 3000, Romig rf 4100, Karc 3b-2b 4110, Shawley cr 0100. Totals: 33-8-9-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Gustkey c 2211, DeSimone 4220, Wilsman ss 2101, Emigh rf 4011, Lamb 3b 2110, Prestash p-lf 3012, Minarchick p 1000, Massung 1b 2011, Hahn lf 2011, Knepp dh 2000, McDonald 2b 0000, Ivicic cr 0300. Totals: 24-10-8-7.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 020 400 2— 8 9 3
P-O 015 004 x—10 8 5
Errors—Houser 2, Meyer; Gustkey, Hahn, McDonald, Wildman 2. LOB—Penns Valley 12; Philipsburg-Osceola 5. 2B—Keith 2; Prestash. SAC—Gustkey, McDonald. SF—Meyer. HBP—Lamb. SB—Houser, Meyer; DeSimone, Gustkey. CS—Gustkey. WP—Brodzina; Prestash.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Brodzina—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Houser—3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Minarchick—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Minarchick (1-0). LP—Houser.