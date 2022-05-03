HUNTINGDON — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team beat host Huntingdon 3-1 on Tuesday, topping the Bearcats for the second day in a row. The Mounties beat Huntingdon 7-2 on Monday.
Colby Hahn tossed 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and walking one, while striking out one to get the win. Parker White faced one batter and got the out to earn the save.
Hahn also led the Mountie offense with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Dave Meersand also had two hits for P-O, which improved to 9-4 overall and 9-2 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties are back in action Friday, hosting Penns Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Gustkey c 3110, DeSimone cf 3000, White ss-p 4100, C. Hahn p-3b 4121, Coudriet 2b 3000, Meersand 3b-ss 3020, Scaife 1b 3000, Prestash lf 3011, B. Hahn rf 2000, Whitehead ph 0000, Minarchick pr 0000. Totals: 28-3-6-2.
Huntingdon—1
Mykut cf 4020, Foster 2b-lf 4010, Steele ss-2b 4000, Marshall c 2110, Bryson p 3000, Hack 3b-ss 3010, Patti rf 3021, Moore 1b 2000, Hollibaugh 1b 1000, Sheffield lf 1000, Miller 3b 1000, Woodward ph 1000. Totals: 29-1-7-1.
Score by Innings
P-O 011 000 1—3 6 2
Huntingdon 000 100 0—1 7 3
Errors—Scaife, White; Hack, Moore, Sheffield. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 8, Huntingdon 8. 2B—C. Hahn, Hack. SB—Gustkey, White; Patti, Foster. CS—Mykut.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; White—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Huntingdon: Bryson—7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
WP—C. Hahn (3-0). LP—Bryson. Save—White.