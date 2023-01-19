WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team defeated host Bald Eagle Area 37-26 on Thursday.
The Mounties held BEA to just three points in both the first and fourth quarters.
Oliver Harpster led P-O with 14 points. Jake DeSimone added eight.
The Mounties improved to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the Mountain League.
P-O visits Penns Manor Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—37
Harpster 5 2-5 14, DeSimone 2 3-4 8, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Mason 2 3-4 7, Peterson 1 0-1 3, Meyers 1 1-1 3, Hahn 0 0-1 0, Lamb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-18 37.
Bald Eagle Area—26
Burns 1 1-2 3, Thompson 3 0-0 8, Snare 2 0-0 5, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Angellotti 1 2-4 4, Serb 2 0-0 4, Greene 0 0-0 0, Jodon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-6 26.
Three-pointers: Harpster 2, DeSimone, Peterson; Thompson 2, Snare.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 14 8 9—37
BEA 3 11 9 3—26