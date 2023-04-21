PHILIPSBURG—The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday at Curtis Park on the way to a 6-3 victory over State College.
Jamey Massung and Denny Prestash led the Mounties’ offense with two hits apiece. Both hit a double. Prestash scored two runs and Massung recorded three RBIs.
TJ Wildman added a hit and two RBIs.
Gavin Emigh earned the win, allowing three unearned runs on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out seven. Zach Yoder pitched a scoreless seventh to notch the save.
P-O improved to 8-2 with the win.
The Mounties visit Penns Valley on Tuesday.
State College—3
Summerson cf 3010, Rhoades rf 4000, Messina 1b 3210, Cooper c 2110, Gaul c 0000, Ryan ss 3010, Herzing ss 0000, Shannon 3b 3001, Bellinc 2b 2000, Weaverling 2b 1012, Rothrock dh 2000, Harter ph 1000, Dillon lf 2000, Chesnut lf 1000. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
Gustkey c 3100, DeSimone cf 3110, Wildman dh 4012, Ivicic pr 0100, Lamb ss 0000, Prestash lf 3221, Massung 1b 3023, Hahn rf 3000, Yoder p 0000, Emigh p-rf 3000, Minarchick 3b 300, McDonald 2b 2110. Totals: 27-6-7-6.
Score by Innings
State College 000 102 0—3 5 3
P-O 000 150 x—6 7 3
Errors—Messina, Bellinc, Albert; Lamb, McDonald 2. LOB—State College 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Messina, Cooper; Massung, Prestash. HBP—DeSimone, McDonald. SB—Rhoades; Prestash. CS—Summerson. PO—Massung.
Pitching
State College: Albert—4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Pishetti—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Emigh—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Yoder—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Emigh (1-0). LP—Albert. Save—Yoder (1).