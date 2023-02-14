The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team got off to quick starts in both the first and third quarters Monday against River Valley and cruised to a 64-44 victory on Senior Night.
The Mounties put 20 points on the board in the first quarter to take an 8-point lead to the second, then dominated the Panthers in the third, outscoring the visitors 18-7 in the frame to a build a 20-point advantage heading to the final stanza.
P-O’s work on the boards was a big key in its success, especially in the third where the Mounties held a 12-3 edge on the glass. P-O won the rebounding battle 37-21 behind Nick Johnson and Cam Mason, who ripped down 12 and 11, respectively.
Seniors Jake DeSimone (18) and Oliver Harpster (16) were both in double digits for P-O, which also got 13 from Johnson.
DeSimone drilled a pair of 3s in the first quarter, while Harpster nailed one to help P-O build its early advantage. Johnson added six points in the paint as the Mounties led 20-12 after one.
The second quarter saw the Panthers cut their deficit to six as Luke Woodring got hot, scoring all 10 of his points in the frame.
But P-O got a balanced effort in the quarter as Harpster scored five, Cam Mason netted four and DeSimone, Johnson and Luke Peterson all scored a bucket.
The Mounties won the quarter 15-14 and led 35-26 at the break.
P-O took complete control in the third quarter, overcoming six turnovers in the frame by dominating the glass and taking advantage of ice-cold shooting from River Valley, which went 3-of-14 in the frame.
Dom Speal scored all seven Panther points in the third.
Meanwhile, the Mounties continued to enjoy a balanced attack, led by DeSimone and Harpster, who each netted five in the quarter.
P-O went up by 22 on a Johnson bucket to start the fourth and was never really in danger of a comeback by River Valley, which started forcing quick shots to try to get back in the game.
The Panthers went 4-of-14 in the fourth, including just 1-of-7 from behind the arc.
The Mounties finalized the win as senior Logan Phillippi scored a basket and senior Nick Wolfinger hit a free throw with just seconds remaining to put the capper on the 20-point victory.
Speal led the Panthers with 14 points, while Brad McDivitt had 12 points and six rebounds.
P-O improved to 9-12 with the win, while River Valley slipped to 12-11.
The Mounties finish off their regular season slate Wednesday at Penns Valley.
Mountie seniors DeSimone, Harpster, Shane Parish, Phillippi and Wolfinger were honored in a pregame ceremony.
River Valley—43
Woodring 4 1-2 10, Speal 6 0-0 14, Whitfield 1 2-4 5, Kennedy-Citeroni 0 0-0 0, McDivitt 6 0-1 12, Johnston 0 0-0 0, McDowell 0 0-0 0, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Pynos 0 0-0 0, Riggle 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 3-7 44.
Philipsburg-Osceola—64
DeSimone 6 3-4 18, Harpster 6 1-2 16, Wolfinger 0 1-3 1, Parish 0 0-0 0, Phillippi 1 0-0 2, Mason 3 1-2 7, Johnson 6 1-2 13, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Hahn 0 1-2 1, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Lamb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 8-15 64.
Three-pointers: Speal 2, Whitfield, Woodring, Riggle; DeSimone 3, Harpster 3.
Score by Quarters
River Valley 12 14 7 10—44
P-O 20 15 18 11—64