WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team was defeated by Bald Eagle Area 9-1 on Monday.
Five Mountie pitchers combined for 18 walks.
Brandon Hahn took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and seven walks.
Parker Scaife had the lone RBI for P-O.
The Mounties dropped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain League.
Philipsburg-Osceola hosts Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Gustkey 4000, McDonald 3000, DeSimone 2000, Wildman 3000, Prestash 1100, Albright 1010, Massung 1000, Doyle 1000, Emigh 2000, Phillippi 1000, Scaife 2011, Hahn 1000, Kephart 1000, Knepp 1010, Ivicic 0000, Minarchick 0000, Lamb 0000. Totals: 24-1-3-1.
Bald Eagle Area—9
Burns 2101, Eckley 1002, McClain 1000, Serb 2100, Yoder 3100, Bisel 3111, Nagle 1312, Burns 1111, Quick 2001, Watkins 3100, Lehman 0000, Snyder 0000. Totals: 19-9-3-8.
Score by Innings
P-O 010 000 0—1 3 1
BEA 011 700 x—9 3 1
Errors—Ivicic. Bisel. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Bald Eagle Area 13. HR—Nagle. SAC—Eckley. SF—Quick. SB—DeSimone. Burns. HBP—Burns.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Hahn—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO. Ivicic—2/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Minarchick—1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Kephart—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Scaife—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Serb—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Lehman—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Serb. LP—Hahn.