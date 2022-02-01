PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team defeated visiting Penns Valley 56-42 on Tuesday.
Oliver Harpster led the Mounties with 14 points. Jake DeSimone (13), Jeremy Whitehead (11) and Nick Johnson (10) were also in double figures. Johnson added 14 rebounds.
P-O improved to 11-6 overall and 6-6 in the Mountain League.
The Mounties are back in action Friday, hosting Bellefonte.
Penns Valley—42
Welshans 0 0-0 0, Romig 2 1-1 5, Culver 4 0-0 8, K. Niewinski 4 1-2 9, Crater 2 0-0 5, C. Niewinski 1 0-0 2, Braucht 5 3-4 13. Totals: 18 5-7 42.
Philipsburg-Osceola—56
Harpster 6 0-0 14, Johnson 5 0-0 10, Doyle 4 0-1 8, DeSimone 5 2-5 13, Whitehead 4 2-3 11, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Philippi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-9 56.
Three-pointers: Crater; Harpster 2, DeSimone, Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 11 7 12 12—42
P-O 16 17 12 11—56