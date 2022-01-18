SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team defeated host Penns Valley 36-29 on Tuesday.
The Rams won six of the 11 contested bouts, but the Mounties picked up a pair of forfeits.
Nick Coudriet (120), Marcus Gable (138) and Austin Foster (152) all notched pins, while Ben Gustkey (126) and Luke Hughes won by decision. Hunter Kephart (113) and Chase Klinger (285) added forfeit victories for the Mounties, who improved to 7-6 with the win.
P-O is back in action Thursday, hosting DuBois.
Philipsburg-Osceola 36,
Penns Valley 29
285—Chase Klinger, PO, won by forfeit. (6-0).
106—Jack Darlington, PV, pinned Sam McDonald, PO, 3:29. (6-6).
113—Hunter Kephart, PO, won by forfeit. (12-6).
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Colten Shunk, PV, 2:37. (18-6).
126—Ben Gustkey, PO, dec. Chase Fleshman, PV, 6-5. (21-6).
132—Nate Long, PV, maj. dec. Scott Frantz, PO, 14-4. (21-10).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Ethan Fetterolf, PV, 4:29. (27-10).
145—Ty Watson, PV, pinned Ian Phillips, PO, 0:56. (27-16).
152—Austin Foster, PO, pinned David Martin, PV, 1:46. (33-16).
160—Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Micah Fetterolf, PV, 4-2. (36-16).
172—Cole Felker, PV, pinned Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 2:29. (36-22).
189—Hunter Lyons, PV, dec. Dom Shaw, PO, 7-1. (36-25).
215—Kollin Brungart, PV, maj. dec. Andrew Hensal, PO, 8-0. (36-29).