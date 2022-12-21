HOUTZDALE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team led 15-8 after one quarter and surged to a 35-12 advantage at the break on the way to a 53-27 victory over Moshannon Valley Wednesday at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
Oliver Harpster led the Mounties with 20 points, while Jake DeSimone netted 10 and Nick Johnson scored 9.
Landyn Evans paced the Knights with 11 points.
P-O improved to 1-4 with the win, while Mo Valley slipped to 0-5.
The Black Knights are back in action today, hosting Mount Union.
The Mounties host Curwensville Dec. 28 on the first day of the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola—53
Harpster 8 4-5 20, DeSimone 4 1-3 10, Johnson 3 3-6 9, Mason 1 2-4 4, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, Hahn 2 0-0 4, Meyers 1 2-2 4, McClure 0 0-0 0, Lamb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-20 63.
Moshannon Valley—27
Hummel 1 0-0 2, T. Kephart 2 0-0 5, Beish 1 0-0 2, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Evans 4 3-4 11, Reifer 0 0-0 0, K. Kephart 2 0-0 5, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 27.
Three-pointers: DeSimone; T.Kephart, K. Kephart.
Score by Quarters
P-O 15 20 14 4—53
Mo Valley 8 4 7 8—27