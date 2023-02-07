PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team was defeated by Hollidaysburg 72-46 on Tuesday.
The Mounties were led by Oliver Harpster’s 16 points and Jake DeSimone’s 10.
P-O dropped to 7-12 overall and 4-9 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Hollidaysburg—72
Weimert 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 6 4-4 20, Holsopple 2 0-0 4, Steiner 4 0-0 11, Walters 3 0-0 8, Goodman 4 0-0 11, Albarano 1 0-0 3, Hileman 4 4-6 12. Totals: 25 8-10 72.
Philipsburg-Osceola—46
Harpster 6 2-2 16 DeSimone 5 0-2 10, Johnson 2 2-4 6, Mason 0 0-0 0, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Z. Meyers 0 0-0 0, Hahn 3 0-0 6, Lamb 0 0-0 0, McClure 0 0-0 0, Matier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-8 46.
Three-pointers: Rhodes 4, Steiner 3, Walters 2, Goodman, Albarano. Harpster 2.
Score by Quarters
Hollidaysburg 15 21 18 18—72
P-O 6 10 20 10—46