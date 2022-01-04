PHILIPSBURG — In what was expected to be a really good dual meet, Philipsburg-Osceola held a 30-12 lead after the first seven weights on a tense Tuesday night at the P-O gymnasium.
But that’s when the unbeaten Golden Eagles methodically clawed their way to a win.
The Eagles won the final six bouts, including Braden Ewing’s dramatic 3-1 overtime win over Chase Klinger at 285 to tie the dual meet and Korry Walls’ 6-0 win over Sammy McDonald in the final bout at 106 to secure a 33-30 win over the Mounties.
“Some of our guys wrestled hard. I was a little disappointed,” P-O coach Justin Fye said. “I felt there were a lot of tossup matches from 160 up to heavyweight, and we didn’t win any of them. If we win one of them, we win the dual meet.
“Now that the match is over, we can’t do anything, but we can learn from it. I’m hoping that we can trust that the next time these guys go out, they can put more stuff together.”
“It was unbelievable,” first-year Tyrone coach and former Bald Eagle Area and Penn State great Quentin Wright said. “These guys have a lot of heart. They went out there and fought for every point. Mathematically, it was a challenge. Most people would have given us 90 percent to lose that match, but these kids went out and won.”
After Tyrone’s Logan Rumberger opened the meet with a pin in 36 seconds at 113, the Mounties reeled off pins by Nick Coudriet in 1:31 at 120 and Scotty Frantz in 48 seconds at 126.
After P-O’s Ben Gustkey picked up the only forfeit at 132, teammate Marcus Gable was up 7-1 on Lukas Walk late in the bout when he hit a spladle from the top position and pinned him with one second left on the clock, thrilling the P-O side.
“Nick Coudriet came out and did a good job,” Fye said. “Scotty Frantz did a good job. Marcus had a great match.”
Tyrone’s Reese Wood responded with a pin in 1:21 at 145, but P-O star Austin Foster gave his team a 30-12 lead with a fall in 1:10 at 152.
But then the Eagles ran off six wins in a row – with four of them being shutouts.
At 160, Andrew Weaver made a first-period takedown of Luke Hughes, third-period reversal and some tough riding stand in a 4-0 win.
After Zach Lash recorded a pin in 37 seconds at 172 to make the score 30-21, Jason Barr picked up a 6-0 win over Dom Shaw at 189.
In what turned out to be a big bout at 215, Tyrone’s Curtis Wise made his varsity debut a successful one, beating Andrew Hensal, 2-0. Wise reversed with 14 seconds left in the second and rode the entire third period.
“Curtis Wise has been working his tail off, coming to practice and taking the beatings by the other guys on the team,” Wright said. “I talked with the other coaches, and I said let’s put him out there. He won that match.”
Ewing and Klinger were tied, 1-1, in overtime when Ewing hit a throw at the edge of the mat. Referee Chris Schell awarded the takedown to Ewing for the win. Fye questioned the call, but Schell upheld the takedown.
“That was a tough loss,” Fye said. “When you don’t have a side judge, you can’t really argue a call. I felt that they were definitely out of bounds before the whistle blew. Those are two pretty good heavyweights. I have a feeling they’re going to be wrestling later on this year at districts. It was just unfortunate to lose that way.”
McDonald nearly hit a throw right off the bat, but Walls got a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second before the Mountie freshman took injury time for an apparent side injury. McDonald continued to wrestle, butt Walls got a takedown in the third to clinch Tyrone’s win.
“Sammy McDonald wrestled tough there,” Fye said. “Walls is a good kid. Sammy is going to be really good. He stayed in good positions. He fought through (the injury) and kept wrestling through the third period. I can’t ask for more from him.”
The Mounties are back in action on Thursday at Bald Eagle Area.
“We can sit there and sulk about it,” Fye said. “We have to regroup and come back. We’ll see how our guys respond.”
Tyrone 33,
Philipsburg-Osceola 30
113—Rumberger, T, pinned Russell, :36; 120—Coudriet, PO, pinned Fleck, 1:31; 126—Frantz, PO, pinned E. Walk, :48; 132—Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit; 138—Gable, PO, pinned L. Walk, 5:59; 145—Wood, T, pinned Phillips, 1:21; 152—Foster, PO, pinned Klein, 1:10
160—Weaver, T, dec. Hughes, 4-0; 172—Lash, T, pinned Richtscheit, :37; 189—Barr, T, dec. Shaw, 6-0; 215—Wise, T, dec. Hensal, 2-0; 285—Ewing, T, dec. Klinger, 3-1 OT; 106—Walls, T, dec. McDonald, 6-0.