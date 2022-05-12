HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team swept a doubleheader from Hollidaysburg on Thursday, winning the opener 11-3 and taking the night cap 12-6.
With the victories, the Mounties win the Mountain League title with a 13-1 conference record.
P-O rapped 13 hits in Game 1, getting three from Dave Meersand, who had a double, and two RBIs.
Colby Hahn, Nick Coudriet and Denny Prestash each added two hits. Hahn had two RBIs, while Prestash scored two runs. Jeremy Whitehead knocked in three runs.
Coudriet got the win after tossing six innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. He walked three and struck out four.
The Mounties picked right back up with the bats in Game 2, collecting 14 hits, including doubles by Jake DeSimone, Hahn, Meersand, Parker White and Whitehead.
DeSimone and Whithead both had three hits. Whitehead had three RBIs, while DeSimone scored three runs.
White and Hahn both collected two hits and two RBIs. Coudriet also recorded two RBIs.
Denny Prestash earned the win with five innings of relief. He gave up just two runs (none earned) on two hits, while walking two batters and striking out three.
P-O improved to 13-4 overall.
The Mounties host DuBois on Monday.
Game 1
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Gustkey c 4210, DeSimone cf 2101, Whitehead dh 5113, Wagner dh 0000, Massung 1b 0000, White ss 5110, C. Hahn 3b-lf 3122, Coudriet p-2b 4120, Meersand 2b-3b 5132, Prestash lf-p 3220, B. Hahn rf 3110. Totals:34-11-13-8.
Hollidaysburg—3
Kensinger rf 3000, Bukosky ss 1000, Hockey ss 2000, Sell c 3000, Perry 1b 4122, Banks 3b-p 4100, Hileman cf 3020, Rossman 2b 2010, Stevenson lf 3000, Kratzer p-3b 3001, McCrystal 3b 0100. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
P-O 120 260 0—11 13 2
Hollidaysburg 010 020 0— 3 5 2
Errors—C. Hahn 2; Bukosky 2. DP—Hollidaysburg. 2B—Meersand; Hileman. HR—Perry. SAC—B. Hahn. HBP—C. Hahn (by Banks). SB—Gustkey 2, White 2; Bukosky.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Coudriet—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Prestash—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Hollidaysburg: Kratzer—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Banks—3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Coudriet (2-1). LP—Kratzer.
Game 2
Hollidaysburg—6
Hileman cf 3100, Rossman 2b 4110, Perry 1b 3112, Karageanes 1b 4000, Anderson c 4011, Clapper 3b 2000, Hockey ss 2011, Helsel ph 1110, Stevenson lf 2101, McCrystal ph 1000, McIntyre dh 2101, Hibbs p 0000, Stapelfield p 0000.
Philipsburg-Osceola—12
Gustkey c 3101, DeSimone cf 3331, Whitehead dh 5133, Massung 1b 0000, White p-ss 4222, C. Hahn 3b-lf 4122, Coudriet 2b 4012, Meersand ss-3b 2110, Prestash lf-p 2000, Harpster rf 1110, B. Hahn rf-p 4011, Wagner cr 0100, Phillippi cr 0100. Totals: 32-12-14-12.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 310 200 0— 6 5 0
P-O 121 431 x—12 14 2
Errors—Coudriet, White. LOB—Hollidaysburg 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 9. 2B—DeSimone, C.Hahn, Meersand, White, Whitehead. HBP—Meersand (by Hibbs). SB—Stevenson; Coudriet, Gustkey, Meersand, White. WP—Hibbs; Prestash.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Hibbs—3 2/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; McIntyre—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: White—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Prestash—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; B. Hahn—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Prestash (1-0). LP—McIntyre.