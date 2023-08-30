HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday afternoon with a 4-0 shutout of rival Clearfield in the debut of Ryan Long as the Mountie head coach.
Long’s son Carson netted two goals for P-O, while Justin Ivicic scored one to go along with an own goal as the Mounties outshot the Bison 12-5 on their home turf.
“Beating Clearfield is always a positive, but especially for me in my first game as head coach,” Long said. “I’ve told these guys for a couple months that I have a million percent belief in them and what we do.
“It’s nice to beat Clearfield. Todd (Trinidad) is a great coach, an experienced coach that I can learn from also. He’s done a lot for their program, so to beat them on their field is special. It’s a big deal.”
Ivicic started the scoring at 28:28 as he took a long shot from the 25-yard line off a short throw-in that surprised Bison keeper Rhyan LaRock, who had already made his mark with several big saves in the first half.
“In any game to get the first goal is huge, but against a rival is even bigger,” coach Long said. “Justin can hit that ball from that distance left-footed or right-footed. And Clearfield’s goal keeper is awesome. He is a very, very good goal keeper, so getting that first goal sparked us.”
LaRock made seven saves in the game.
“Rhyan played a great game,” Trinidad said. “That first goal, that shot came out of nowhere. There’s no way Rhyan could have stopped that. It was a a beautiful kick.”
Long made it a 2-0 game with 1:07 left in the first half when he converted a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.
That goal made a big difference in the game according to Trinidad.
“You don’t want it to affect you, but it does,” Trinidad said. “A penalty kick is detrimental to any team and at that point in the game it really hurt us. But the boys fought hard and they came back and had a lot better second half.”
Clearfield had the first two opportunities to score early in the first half, but Warren Diethrick’s hard shot was thwarted by P-O keeper Matt Thompson in the second minute of play, and the Bison’s give-and-go between Diethrick and Keegan MacDonald that turned into a breakaway was whistled for being offside.
After the initial Clearfield rush, the field tilted toward the Mounties, who kept the Bison pinned in their own end for much of the rest of the first half as constant pressure from the forwards and mids and a patient passing attack held the Clearfield attack down.
“It takes us a couple minutes to get a feel for the game,” coach Long said. “We had to make adjustments to the lineup due to an injury. But we were still able to play the way we want to play. We want to keep the ball and we want to pass the ball. I’m very confident in our guys. That is how we practice and that’s how we want to play.”
“Philipsburg started pressing us and working a little bit harder than we were and they kept us in our own end fo the field for a majority of the game,” Trinidad said.
The Bison were able to break out of their own end more often in the second half and had a handful of attacks get close to the P-O goal, but Clearfield was not able to get many good looks at the net.
And on the one occasion the Bison did rush in on Thompson, who had to go to the ground to make a save, the rebound shot was pushed just wide of the near post with an open net available.
The Mounties made it 3-0 at 55:21 when a Clearfield defender deflected a Nolan Beish shot and redirected it into the far corner of the Bison net.
Long finalized the scoring at 73:30 with a quick strike into an open net after the Bison turned the ball over near the 6 after a throw in.
“We made a few mistakes and things went their way off of them,” Trinidad said. “Once a few things happen, there can be a snowball affect. You try to stay in the game and work as hard as you can, and we had some guys do that.
“I think Jake (Rumfola) played a real good game. Eli (Archuleta), Connor (Morgan), we had some guys play well. But Philipsburg came to play. It was a completely different Philipsburg team. They were comfortable on the ball and they moved it well. We have something to work for next time.”
Long was pleased with his entire team, but was very happy with the play of Hank Hazelton, who needed to switch positions to cover for an injury.
“The effort that Hank Hazelton put in ... he was slotted to be our left winger, but because of an injury we had to move him to center back and he played amazing,” coach Long said. “Carson played amazing. Matt Eirich played well. Evan Bock does the work that nobody ever gets credit for. But we had crazy, crazy good work from Hank.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area, while the Bison visit Bishop Guilfoyle.
Philipsburg-Osceola 4,
Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Justin Ivicic, PO, (unassisted), 28:28.
2. Carson Long, PO, (penalty kick), 38;53.
Second Half
3. Own Goal, PO, 55:21.
4. Long, PO, (unassisted), 73:30.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 12, Clearfield 5.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Thompson) 5, Clearfield (Rhyan LaRock 7, Tanner Kaskan 1) 8.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 3.