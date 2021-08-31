Several long-standing matchups are on the Week 2 slate in Progressland including the 65th meeting between Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola as the squads battle it out for the Luther Trophy.
Bellwood-Antis visits Moshannon Valley in an ICC matchup renewing for the 53rd time, and Bald Eagle Area makes the trek to the Bison Sports Complex to battle Clearfield for the 49th time in their series.
Curwensville enjoys the friendly confides of Coach Andy Evanko Stadium for the second straight week as it welcomes Mount Union to town for another ICC test.
Glendale and West Branch both hit the road after successful home openers.
The Vikings travel to Southern Huntingdon, while the Warriors visit Claysburg-Kimmel.
Here are closer looks at this week’s matchups:
Bald Eagle Area (1-0) at Clearfield (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Despite dropping two of the past three meetings with the Eagles, Clearfield holds a 29-19 series lead. The Bison won seven straight between 2010 and 2016.
LAST MEETING: BEA scored the final 21 points of the game, holding Clearfield scoreless in the second half of its 36-28 victory in 2019. Bison QB Oliver Billotte threw for 204 yards in the loss.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEA’s Garrett Burns, Kahale Burns, Carson Nagle and Cam Watkins. Clearfield’s Jose Alban, Billotte and Karson Kline.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 27, DUBOIS 7: Billotte completed nine of his 20 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown pass to Karson Kline, who hauled in eight of those ball for 161 yards. The Bison led 21-0 at the half. BALD EAGLE AREA 20, TROY 0: Nagle, a freshman, completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 123 yards and a score, while Garrett Burns was 7-of-8 for 50 yards and had 53 yards on the ground to go with a rushing TD to lead BEA to the shutout win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They have a stockpile of talented athletes that can score from anywhere on the field,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “They love to throw football. We have to do a good job getting pressure on the quarterback and containing him and we have to play well in the back end. On offense we want to run the ball a little better, be balanced and spread the ball around.”
Mount Union (1-0) at Curwensville (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Golden Tide lead the series 9-7. Curwensville won the first eight matchups from 1972-79.
LAST MEETING: Curwensville shut out the Trojans 18-0 in 1998.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mount Union’s: Braylan Knable, Je’Saun Robinson and Dayvon Wilson. Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 32, HUNTINGDON 8: Trojan QB Wilson threw for two touchdown passes and ran for another and Robinson ripped off an 85-yard TD run to help the Trojans pull away from the Bearcats, who trailed just 12-8 in the third quarter. CURWENSVILLE 7, EVERETT 6: Butler scored on a 42-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and the Tide defense made that stand up in the 1-point victory..
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Mount Union has good size up front on the offensive and defensive line,” Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “They have an athletic QB with a really strong arm. We need to be better on the perimeter this week. We gave up too many yards last week with the QB run.”
Glendale (1-0) at Southern Huntingdon (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern Huntingdon leads 13-1.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings defeated the Rockets 21-7 in 2019 behind Corey Johnston’s 135 yards and two touchdowns rushing. The result broke Southern’s 13-game winning streak in the series.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Ethan Cree, Suds Dubler and Zeke Dubler. Southern’s Kendrel Marino and Nate Myers.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 51, CLAYSBURG 14: The Vikings ran just 24 offensive plays, but scored on seven of them in the lopsided win. Suds Dubler led the way with 140 yards and three scores on just four carries. NORTHERN BEDFORD 7, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 2: The Rockets dropped potential TD passes in both the first and third quarters and managed just a safety in the opening-week loss. Myers accounted for nearly all the Southern offense with 116 yards passing and 31 rushing. The Rockets had 159 total yards.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Southern is very explosive and have some of the best athletes in the ICC,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “QB Myers and RB Marino are a lethal combination and have the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Keeping their offense off the field will be key.
“It’s no secret we like to run the football and play physical every play. That is our style and the players have really bought into that mindset. We will really need to raise our level every play to be able to compete with Southern Huntingdon. If we must gang tackle and play every play like it’s a gift.”
Bellwood-Antis (1-0) at Moshannon Valley (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Devils have won 16 of the last 17 in the series and hold a 41-11 advantage all-time.
LAST MEETING: Bellwood shut out the Knights 48-0 in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellwood-Antis’ Dominic Caracciolo, Connor Gibbons and Sean Mallon. Mo Valley’s Caleb Bickle, David Honan and Connor Williams.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD 33, TYRONE 13: Blue Devil quarterback Zach Pellegrine went 8-for-11 with three touchdown passes and 228 yards, the sixth highest single-game total in Bellwood history, to lead Bellwood over its rival. NORTH STAR 30, MO VALLEY 7: The Knights led 7-6 at the half, but gave up the final 24 points of the game as North Star’s Connor Yoder scored three second-half touchdowns and added 2-point conversions after each.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Bellwood has a very good front that is what we have to slow down on both sides of the ball,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “Our guys up front need to hold their own against Bellwood’s front. We need to get a few drives to keep our defense off the field and put pads on the ball and finish.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (0-1) at Bellefonte (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Winners of seven straight in the series, the Red Raiders own a 34-28-2 advantage in the 64 meetings between the programs.
LAST MEETING: Bellefonte outgained the Mounties 293-155 and got three TDs from outgoing senior Jalen Emel in a 35-7 victory over P-O last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Josiah Kephart, Matt Martin, Devyn Suhoney. Bellefonte’s Jalen Saunders, Nolan Weaver.
LAST WEEK: WEST BRANCH 28, P-O 21: The Mounties ran out to a 21-7 first-half lead behind Matt Martin, who rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, but the Warriors scored the final 21 points, the last 7 coming in overtime, to rally. JERSEY SHORE 55, BELLEFONTE 0: The Bulldogs, the reigning PIAA finalists, stormed out to a 42-0 halftime lead en route to the lopsided victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to play solid fundamental football in all facets of the game,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We did a lot of good things last week, but we need to be more consistent. Turnovers were costly, we need to make sure to take care of the football.”
West Branch (1-0) at Claysburg-Kimmel (0-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bulldogs have won five straight to take a 16-14 series lead.
LAST MEETING: Claysburg totaled 206 yards on the ground and ran for four touchdowns, while also getting a fumble return for a score in a 39-13 victory in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar and Wyatt Schwiderske. Claysburg-Kimmel’s Cole Claycomb, Pressten Imler and Caleb Oakes.
LAST WEEK: WEST BRANCH 28, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 21: Biggans ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to help the Warriors rally for a 28-21 overtime victory. GLENDALE 51, CLAYSBURG 14: Imler ran for 114 yards and a score, but the Bulldog defense gave up nearly 400 yards of offense on just 24 plays in the lopsided loss.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: We need to stop their rushing attack,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We need to do a better job early in the game forcing them to play from second and third and long. Stopping the run will be huge for us defensively. Offensively, we need to establish our own rushing attack and keep the defense off balance by mixing pass and run.”