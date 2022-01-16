LEWISTOWN — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team went 2-1 Saturday at the Mifflin County Husky Duals.
The Mounties opened with a 64-6 loss to the tournament hosts, getting pinned seven times and giving up three forfeits. Marcus Gable was the lone winner for the Mounties, earning a first-period fall.
P-O rebounded with victories over Manheim Central (54-23) and Trinity (48-22).
Gable was 3-0 on the day with three, first-period pins.
Hunter Kephart (120), Ben Gustkey (126), Ian Phillips (145), Austin Foster (152) and Chase Klinger (285) were all 2-1. Kephart, Phillips, Foster and Klinger all recorded two pins.
P-O evened its dual meet record at 6-6.
The Mounties visit Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Mifflin County 64, P-O 6
106—Styers Oden, MC, won by forfeit. (6-0).
113—Nic Allison, MC, pinned Hunter Kephart, PO, 0:09. (12-0).
120—Hunter Johnson, MC, pinned Nick Coudriet, PO, 4:43. (18-0).
126—Colby Seiler, MC, pinned Ben Gustkey, PO, 1:39. (24-0).
132—Blake Aumiller, MC, dec. Scott Frantz, PO. 11-4. (27-0).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Lucas Sheetz, MC, 1:06. (27-6).
145—Deakon Schaeffer, MC, maj. dec. Ian Phillips, PO, 12-2. (31-6).
152—Parker Kearns, MC, dec. Austin Foster, PO, 6-0. (34-6).
160—Kyler Everly, MC, pinned Luke Hughes, PO, 1:09. (40-6).
172—Avery Aurand, MC, pinned Jim Richtscheit, PO, 2:36. (46-6).
189—Trey Shoemaker, MC, pinned Dom Shaw, PO. 1:28. (52-6).
215—Anson Wagner, MC, won by forfeit. (58-6).
285—Jaxson Pupo, MC, won by forfeit. (64-6).
P-O 54, Manheim Central 23
113—Braxton Keiffer, MC, won by forfeit. (0-6).
120—Kephart, PO, pinned Taylor Bloom, MC, 0:38. (6-6).
126—Gustkey, PO, won by forfeit. (12-6).
132—Uriah Wagner, MC, tech fall Scott Frantz, PO, 18-2, 5:34. (12-11).
138—Nate FlecK, PO, pinned Jake Hess, MC, 0:41. (18-11).
145—Gable, PO, pinned Brodie Dauherty, MC, 1:14. (24-11).
152—Phillips, PO, pinned AJ Hondru, MC, 3:25. (30-11).
160—Foster, PO, pinned Logan Forrest, MC, 1:16. (36-11).
172—Brett Barbush, MC, pinned Hughes, PO, 3:06. (36-17).
189—Shaw, PO, pinned Rocco Daugherty, MC, 4:13. (42-17).
215—Andrew Hensal, PO, pinned Tyler Groff, MC, 2:48. (48-17).
285—Chase Klinger, PO, pinned Ryland Fittery, MC, 1:31. (54-17).
106—Luke Gibble, MC, won by forfeit. (54-23).
P-O 48, Trinity 22
120—Kephart, PO, pinned Tyler Whitley, CH, 0:57. (6-0).
126—Gustkey, PO, dec. Josiah Bowie, T, 2-0. (9-0).
132—Frantz, PO, pinned Zachary Bixler, T, 3:01. (15-0).
138—Gable, PO, pinned Artyom Helling, T, 0:21. (21-0).
145—Phillips, PO, pinned Austin Bergey, T, 1:43. (27-0).
152—Foster, PO, pinned Jacob Scherra, T, 0:41. (33-0).
160—Hughes, PO, dec. Jacob Shull, T, 3-2 TB1. (36-0).
172—Richtscheit, PO, pinned Zane McCoy, T, 1:41. (42-0).
189—Jagger Gray, T, maj. dec. Shaw, PO, 20-7. (42-4).
215—Tucker Paytner, T, pinned Hensal, PO, 0:19. (42-10).
285—Klinger, PO, pinned Ryan Dalton, t, 1:50. (48-10).
106—Major Lewis, T, won by forfeit. (48-16).
113—Mike Sutton, T, won by forfeit. (48-22).