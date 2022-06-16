The Mountain League recently released its spring season all-star teams in baseball, softball and track and field.
Clearfield had a strong presence on the softball all-star team with four girls getting named. Emma Hipps was selected as both pitcher and D.P./offensive pitcher, while Olivia Bender (catcher), Lauren Ressler (first base) and Ruby Singleton (outfield) also made the first team for the Mountain League champs.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Paige Jarrett (outfield) made the first team for the Lady Mounties.
The lone Progressland representative on the first team for baseball was P-O’s Jeremy Whitehead at designated hitter.
The Mountain League champion Mounties also had four make the second team in Ben Gustkey (catcher), Colby Hahn (third base, pitcher), Jake DeSimone (outfield) and David Meersand (pitcher).
Clearfield’s Morgen Billotte was the lone Bison on the team, making second team outfield.
Clearfield and P-O had several representatives on the all-star track team.
Bison Karson Kline was named to the boys first team for both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Lady Bison Lydia Brown (100 hurdles) and Danna Bender (300 hurdles) made it a clean sweep for Clearfield in hurdles, getting named to the girls first team.
Lady Mounties’ Kalista Butler (javelin) and Reilly Vroman (shot put) also made the first team.
Making the boys second team were Clearfield’s Brady Collins (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and P-O’s Chad Muckey (1600 run). Lady Bison Bender (100 hurdles) and Brown (300 hurdles) were named second teamers in both individual events and as part of the 4x400 relay with Alayna Winters and McKenna Lanager.