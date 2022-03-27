PHILIPSBURG — The Mountain League senior all-stars held off the best of the Inter County Conference 96-93 Saturday at Philipsburg-Osceola High School in the inaugural Mountain League vs. Inter County Conference all-star event.
The Mountain League trailed 49-48 at the half, but outscored the ICC stars 29-13 in the third to take a 77-62 advantage to the fourth.
There the ICC made a strong comeback bid, but eventually fell shot.
Tyrone’s Landon DeHaas and Huntingdon’s Alec Cooper led the way for the Mountain League with 22 and 20 points, respectively. DeHaas hit a 3-pointer to win the game and was named the Mountain League MVP.
Williamsburg’s Lambert Palmer, the ICC MVP, scored 22 points.
Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko led the Progressland contingent with nine points for the ICC. Curwensville’s Ty Terry added two points.
Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead each netted seven for the Mountain League. Bison Isakk Way added two points.
Terry won the slam dunk contest, while Claysburg’s Wyatt Buell was the 3-point champion.
ICC—93
Allegreto 1 0-0 3, Terry 1 0-0 2, Palmer 9 0-0 22, Kovalyak 2 0-0 5, Delo 6 0-0 14, Booher 1 0-0 2, Park 2 0-0 4, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Husted 4 1-1 9, Wilson 4 1-1 12, Kitko 3 0-0 9, Buell 2 0-0 6. Totals: 37 2-2 93.
Mountain League—96
Cooper 6 4-4 20, Kroell 2 0-0 5, Gavlock 2 0-0 6, DeHaas 7 3-4 22, Brungard 4 0-0 10, Gearhart 3 1-2 7, Whitehead 3 0-0 7, Braucht 5 0-0 13, Way 1 0-0 2, Rigby 1 0-0 2, Eckley-Jones 1 0-1 2. Totals: 35 8-11 96.
Score by Quarters
ICC 28 21 13 31—93
Mountain 20 28 29 19—96
Three-pointers: Palmer 4, Kitko 3, Wilson 3, Buell 2, Taylor, Allegrato, Kovalyak, Delo 2; DeHaaas 5, Braucht 3, Brungard 2, Gavlock 2, Cooper 2, Kroell, Whitehead.