The Mountain League boys soccer all-stars were released recently.

Clearfield’s Evan Davis and Cole Miller were named to the first team.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt Eirich and Carson Long were also tabbed as first team all-stars, while teammate Gavin Emigh was named to the second team.

Hollidaysburg’s Eric Arbogast was named the league’s all-state player, while Bellefonte’s Brady Wertz was tabbed as the MVP.

Mountain League All-Stars

Boys Soccer

All-State: Eric Arbogast, Hollidaysburg

MVP: Brady Wertz, Bellefonte

First Team

Bald Eagle Area: Andrew Ream, Colin Reigh.

Bellefonte: Noah Gadsby, Owen Seibel.

Clearfield: Evan Davis, Cole Miller.

Hollidaysburg: Nate Crum, Jake Naugle.

Philipsburg-Osceola: Matt Eirich, Carson Long.

Second Team

Bellefonte: Tate Tooker.

Hollidaysburg: Nate Barton, Owen Bender, Derek Desort, Micah Helsel.

Huntingdon: Sean Buckley.

Penns Valley: Adrian Gover, Cayden Merrill, Gavin Robb.

Philipsburg-Osceola: Gavin Emigh.

Tyrone: Rocky Romani.

