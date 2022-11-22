The Mountain League boys soccer all-stars were released recently.
Clearfield’s Evan Davis and Cole Miller were named to the first team.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt Eirich and Carson Long were also tabbed as first team all-stars, while teammate Gavin Emigh was named to the second team.
Hollidaysburg’s Eric Arbogast was named the league’s all-state player, while Bellefonte’s Brady Wertz was tabbed as the MVP.
Mountain League All-Stars
Boys Soccer
All-State: Eric Arbogast, Hollidaysburg
MVP: Brady Wertz, Bellefonte
First Team
Bald Eagle Area: Andrew Ream, Colin Reigh.
Bellefonte: Noah Gadsby, Owen Seibel.
Clearfield: Evan Davis, Cole Miller.
Hollidaysburg: Nate Crum, Jake Naugle.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Matt Eirich, Carson Long.
Second Team
Bellefonte: Tate Tooker.
Hollidaysburg: Nate Barton, Owen Bender, Derek Desort, Micah Helsel.
Huntingdon: Sean Buckley.
Penns Valley: Adrian Gover, Cayden Merrill, Gavin Robb.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Gavin Emigh.
Tyrone: Rocky Romani.