The Mountain League recently released its boys and girls basketball all-stars.
Progressland put a pair of players on the boys first team in Clearfield’s Cole Miller and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead.
Huntingdon’s Alec Cooper, Penns Valley’s Zach Braucht and Tyrone’s Landen DeHaas also made the first team, along with Bellefonte’s Blair Eckley-Jones, who was named MVP.
Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart and P-O’s Jake DeSimone were named to the second team.
On the girls’ side, Clearfield had a pair of Lady Bison selected as Emma Hipps and Cayleigh Walker were both tabbed as second-teamers.
Hollidaysburg’s Marin Miller and Tyrone’s Jaida Parker were named Co-MVPs.
The Lady Eagles had two more first teamers in Kayelin Gibbons and Stephanie Ramsey, while Lady Tiger Alison Hatajik along with Huntingdon’s Alexis Troup and Penns Valley’s Kailen Winkelblech were also selected.
2021-22 Mountain League All-Stars
Boys Basketball
MVP
Blair Eckley-Jones, Bellefonte.
First Team
Zach Braucht, Penns Valley. Alec Cooper, Huntingdon. Jeremy Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osecola. Cole Miller, Clearfield. Landen DeHaas, Tyrone.
Second Team
Cortlynd Rhodes, Tyrone. Ryan Gearhart, Clearfield. Josh Bryson, Huntingdon. Jake DeSimone, Philipsburg-Osceola. Jake McGinnis, Hollidaysburg.
Honorable Mention
Nick Way, Bellefonte. Ty Kroell, Bellefonte. Jake Hileman, Hollidaysburg. Keegan Gwinn, Tyrone. Carson Rhodes, Hollidaysburg.
Girls Basketball
MVP
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg and Jaida Parker, Tyrone.
First Team
Kayelin Gibbons, Tyrone. Alison Hatajik, Hollidaysburg. Stephanie Ramsey, Tyrone. Alexis Troup, Huntingdon. Kailen Winkelblech, Penns Valley.
Second Team
Sydney Lear, Hollidaysburg. Emma Hipps, Clearfield. Emma Getz, Tyrone. Cayleigh Walker, Clearfield. Madison Perry, Bald Eagle Area.
Honorable Mention
Ann-Marie McMurtrie, Penns Valley. Emalee Neff, Bellefonte. Maria Cotter, Bellefonte. Abigail Hoover, Bald Eagle Area. Lily Borger, Huntingdon.