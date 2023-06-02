The 2023 Mountain League baseball and softball all-stars were announced recently.
Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola put players on both teams.
For baseball, Bison Morgen Billotte was named a first-team outfielder, while teammate Hunter Rumsky made the second team as a designated hitter.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s TJ Wildman was the only unanimous selection, making the first team at third base. Mounties’ Ben Gustkey (catcher), Jamey Massung (first base) and Denny Prestash (pitcher) were named to the second team.
Clearfield had one first teamer for softball in Ruby Singleton (outfield). She joined P-O’s Emily Gustkey (second base) and Mykenna Bryan (third base) on the first team.
Lady Bison Alaina Fedder (D.P./offensive pitcher) and Aevril Hayward (outfield) made the second team.
2023 Mountain League All-Stars
Baseball
First Team
Catcher—Landon Hamer, Tyrone. First Base—Ross Gampe, Tyrone. Second Base—Keagan Hockey, Hollidaysburg. Shortstop—Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle Area. Third Base—TJ Wildman, Philipsburg-Osceola. Outfield—Morgen Billotte, Clearfield, Matt Smith, Hollidaysburg and Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte. DH—Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area. Pitcher—Dominic Capperella, Bellefonte, Tyler Serb, BEA and Wyatt Coakley, BEA.
Second Team
Catcher—Ben Gustkey, P-O. First Base—Jamey Massung, P-O. Second Base—Peyton Vancas, Bellefonte. Shortstop—Joe Bukosky, Hollidaysburg. Third Base—Justin Bisel, BEA. Outfield—Alex Ebeling, Bellefonte, Will Wallen, Huntingdon and Zac LeGars, Tyrone. DH—Hunter Rumsky, Clearfield. Pitcher—Peyton Vancas, Bellefonte, Denny Prestash, P-O and Carson Kensinger, Hollidaysburg.
Softball
First Team
Catcher—Sydney Shay, Hollidaysburg. First Base—Ava Stere, BEA. Second Base—Abigail Steiner, Hollidaysburg and Emily Gustkey, P-O. Third Base—Mykenna Bryan, P-O. Shortstop—Madison Melius, Bellefonte. Outfield—Taylor Habovick, BEA, Scotty Dinges, Penns Valley and Ruby Singleton, Clearfield. Pitcher—Sierra Albright, BEA. DP/Offensive Pitcher—Taylor Bumgardner, Penns Valley.
Second Team
Catcher—Kailey Eckert, BEA. First Base—Rachel Musselman, Hollidaysburg. Second Base—KK Brodzina, Tyrone. Third Base—Olivia Vincent, Hollidaysburg. Shortstop—Avery Dinges, Penns Valley. Outfield—Sydney Thompson, BEA, Alexa Baney, BEA and Aevril Hayward, Clearfield. Pitcher—Taylor Bumgardner, Penns Valley. DP/Offensive Pitcher—Alaina Fedder, Clearfield.