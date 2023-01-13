MOUNT UNION — The Curwensville girls basketball team was defeated by host Mount Union 55-25 on Friday.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with 9 points.
Curwensville dipped to 0-12 overall and 0-7 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide visit Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Curwensville—25
Pentz 3 3-4 9, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 2 0-0 4, Fryer 1 1-2 3, Passmore 0 3-4 3, Price 1 0-0 2, Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-10 25.
Mount Union—55
S. Smith 8 0-2 18, Williams 3 0-0 8, Broadbeck 3 5-8 11, Crisswell 2 0-0 4, Dimoff 3 1-2 7, Skopic 2 1-2 5, M. Smith 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 2-2 2, Massey 0 0-0 0, Osborne 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-16 55.
Three-pointers: S. Smith 2, Williams 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 5 9 9 2—25
Mount Union 18 20 4 13—55