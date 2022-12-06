The Mountain League recently announced its football all-stars, and several Progressland gridiron stars were honored.
Clearfield’s Brady Collins (running back, defensive athlete), Carter Chamberlain (fullback, linebacker), and Isaac Samsel (offensive tackle. defensive end) were named first-team all-stars on both sides of the ball. Zach Billotte (guard), Will Domico (cornerback), Joe Knee (tight end), Conner McCracken (defensive tackle) and Eric Myers (center) were also on the first team at one position.
Bison Carter Freeland (wide receiver, linebacker) was a second-team selection on both offense and defense, while teammates Knee (defensive end) and Jacob Samsel (cornerback) also were named to the second team.
Philipsburg-Osceola had seven second-team selections in Ben Gustkey (safety), Brandon Hahn (punter), Jakodi Jones (specialist), Alex Knepp (athlete), Carson Long (kicker), Sam McDonald (athlete) and Devin Suhoney (offensive tackle).
Honorable mentions included: Clearfield’s McCracken (offensive tackle), Domico (quarterback), Evan Davis (kicker) and Isaac Putt (linebacker and specialist) and P-O’s Knepp (guard), Jones (running back), McDonald (safety), Dayton Barger (running back) and Nick Johnson (tight end, defensive end).