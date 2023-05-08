FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association held two youth events recently, the first of which being a youth gobbler hunt on April 22.
Nine gobblers were turned in, and first place prize went to Jacob Hahn, 17, with a gobbler score of 49.5. Julian Lopez,, 10, came in second, with a gobbler score of 48.5, followed by Tucker Rishel, 11, in third, who scored a 48.25.
Following those places in fourth, fifth and sixth was Zander Korb, 14, with a score of 48.0, Liem Baron, 10, with a score of 47.5 and Kody Leigey, 9, with a score of 41.75.
Rounding out the top-nine was Lauren Repasky, 12, in seventh with a score of 35.0, Isaiah Amato, 10, in eighth with a score of 23.0 and Aiden Meek in ninth with a score of 21.0.
Congratulations to all of these successful hunters. Gobbler scores were based on beard length spurs and the weight of the gobbler.
The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association held the annual Kids Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 23.
There were 89 kids registered for this derby, with the results as follows:
0-5 age group — first fish, Everly Collins; first limit, Payton Probst; largest fish, Rhett Simcisko.
6-11 group — first fish, Liem Baroni; first limit, Isaiah Amato; largest fish, Reid Veres.
12-17 group — first fish, Tyler Hockenberry; first limit, Bradley Wright; biggest fish, David Kindelberger.
Lunch was provided, and prizes were awarded promptly.
The pond was fully stocked for the derby.More information on youth and other activities at the club can be viewed on the club’s website at www.mosqcreek.com.