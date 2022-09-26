LOGANTON — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team toppled host Sugar Valley on Monday night 25-18, 25-17 and 25-12.
Maddie Mills had 10 service points and four blocks on the night, while Madison McCoy added nine service points and seven assists.
Carley Francisco served up 10 points, while Ella Berg and Lexi Clarkson each had five service points.
Riley Wharton netted four digs and a kill, while Tessa Martin had three kills.
Moshannon Valley improved to 4-5. The Damsels host Mount Union this evening.
In junior varsity action, the Damsels fell in three sets.