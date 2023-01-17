HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley put together big first and fourth quarters on Tuesday in a 39-26 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Damsels were led by 10 points from Lexi Clarkson. Riley Wharton added nine points.
P-O’s Khendyl Sharrer had eight to lead the Lady Mounties.
P-O fell to 3-10 overall. The Lady Mounties host Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Mo Valley improved to 4-8 overall. The Damsels host Curwensville on Thursday in a varsity only matchup.
Philipsburg-Osceola—26
Warlow 1 0-0 3, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Sharrer 4 0-0 8, Thorp 0 4-4 4, Gustkey 2 3-3 7, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Wood 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-7 26.
Moshannon Valley—39
Demko 3 2-2 8, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Martin 1 0-3 2, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 2 0-0 5, Clarkson 3 2-4 10, Berg 1 1-2 3, Wharton 3 3-6 9, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 8-17 39.
Three-pointers: Warlow. Clarkson 2, McCoy.
Score by Quarters
P-O 4 11 5 6—26
Mo Valley 9 10 8 12—39