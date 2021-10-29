Moshannon Valley quarterback Ethan Webb threw for 204 yards and a TD, while running for 35 yards more and another score in a 36-13 rout of Everett on Friday night.
Everett put the first points up on the board, however, as the Knights were forced to punt on their first possession.
The Warriors struck paydirt as Tyler Bumgardner hit Malex Akers for a 29-yard strike. Jadin Zinn added the PAT to give the hosts a 7-0 lead with 6:19 to go in the first quarter.
“That’s been our M.O. this year,” said Knights head coach Michael Keith. “We seem to give up that early touchdown. That happened tonight and then we pretty much shut them down after that. We played them well and overcame some mistakes we made. We put it all together tonight.”
Moshannon Valley got two big pass plays from Webb to Micah Beish and Tanner Kephart to get down to the Everett 14.
But a fumble on the handoff was recovered by the Warriors.
Everett tried to the move the ball, but was unsuccessful and was forced to punt from its own end zone.
The punt was blocked by Connor Williams, and the Knights cut the lead to 7-2 with the safety with 1:39 to play in the quarter.
The Warriors kicked off and the Knights went back out on offense at the 50.
The drive moved into the second quarter, where Webb hit a streaking Niko Smeal the 23-yard score. Cameron Collins added the PAT and Moshannon Valley went ahead 9-7.
They would never relinquish that lead.
Everett got the ball back on its own 44 to start its next drive, but the Warriors fumbled on the second play of the drive and it was recovered by Moshannon Valley’s Jalen Kurten at the 43.
The Knights pushed down the field, led by two big runs from Levi Knuth and ending with a 1-yard plunge from Webb. The PAT went wide, but Moshannon Valley increased its lead to 15-7.
The Moshannon Valley defense also had a great night, holding Everett to just 41 yards rushing in the game.
The Knight defense forced the Warriors to punt, and Tanner Kephart blasted through the Everett wall to go 63-yards for the score. Collins added the PAT and Moshannon Valley took a 22-7 lead with 6:41 to play in the half.
The Knights added one more score before the half, as Everett was forced to punt once again after a nice pass break up by Luke Yarger.
Webb hit Smeal for a 28-yard pass completion and a 19-yarder to get down to the Everett 1.
Smeal punched in the score and Collins added the kick to make it 29-7 Knights with 51 seconds remaining in the half.
Webb opened the second half on a high note, picking off Bumgardner at the Moshannon Valley 37.
The Knights fumbled two plays later as the Warriors jumped on the ball at the 50.
The Warriors got called for two personal fouls on the drive, including one that resulted in Bumgardner being ejected.
That brought on Everett’s original starting quarterback Akers, who got called for intentional grounding on his first pass attempt.
Moshannon Valley took over after a punt and were slowed up by a holding penalty.
But the Knights were able to get another personal foul penalty on a facemask and took advantage.
David Honan punched in the 4-yard score with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter. Collins’ PAT made it 36-7 in favor of the Knights.
Akers got hurt on the very next drive and the Warriors brought on sophomore Ian Klahre to play the position.
Everett punted again, and Moshannon Valley looked to have another score as Webb hit Smeal with a 65-yard touchdown, but the call was overturned due to a facemask.
Moshannon Valley punted and Everett moved the ball into Knight territory. Klahre hooked up with Wilson Harmon for the 43-yard score. The pass failed, making it 36-13 Knights with 8:59 to play.
The Knights got into Everett territory again on their final possession and attempted a 38-yard field goal. But the kick was short, setting the final at 36-13.
Webb finished the game 11-of-20 with 204 yards and a touchdown. Knuth had 133 yards on 23 carries, while Smeal was the top receiver with 130 yards on seven receptions.
“That’s two seniors right there in Ethan and Niko,” said Keith. “I told Ethan that was probably the best quarterbacking I have seen him do. I told the seniors how proud of them I was after the game. There was really nothing to play for tonight. They went out there and played really well. And after that first series, we held them in check.”
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 3-7.