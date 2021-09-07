EVERETT — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team used a five-goal performance from Sarah McClelland to get past host Everett 8-5 on Tuesday.

Moshannon Valley led 4-3 at the half, before Everett tied it up with a goal in the second half.

The Damsels outscored the Lady Warriors 4-1 in the final 21 minutes.

Sophia Demko, Emily Davis and Selah Perea all scored as well for Moshannon Valley.

The Damsels (1-0) return to action on Saturday at Penns Valley.

Moshannon Valley 8,

Everett 5

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Sara Shaffer, E, 36:41.

2. Sarah McClelland, MV, 32:33.

3. Sophia Demko, MV, 20:50.

4. Shaffer, E, 16:51.

5. Emily Davis, MV, 14:32.

6. McClelland, MV, 10:37.

7. Soriyah Northcraft, E, 3:43.

Second Half

8. Shaffer, E, 33:10.

9. Selah Perea, MV, 20:47.

10. McClelland, MV, 17:03.

11. Shaffer, E, 17:47.

12. McClelland, MV, 13:09.

13. McClelland, MV, 10:42.

