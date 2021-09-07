EVERETT — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team used a five-goal performance from Sarah McClelland to get past host Everett 8-5 on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley led 4-3 at the half, before Everett tied it up with a goal in the second half.
The Damsels outscored the Lady Warriors 4-1 in the final 21 minutes.
Sophia Demko, Emily Davis and Selah Perea all scored as well for Moshannon Valley.
The Damsels (1-0) return to action on Saturday at Penns Valley.
Moshannon Valley 8,
Everett 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sara Shaffer, E, 36:41.
2. Sarah McClelland, MV, 32:33.
3. Sophia Demko, MV, 20:50.
4. Shaffer, E, 16:51.
5. Emily Davis, MV, 14:32.
6. McClelland, MV, 10:37.
7. Soriyah Northcraft, E, 3:43.
Second Half
8. Shaffer, E, 33:10.
9. Selah Perea, MV, 20:47.
10. McClelland, MV, 17:03.
11. Shaffer, E, 17:47.
12. McClelland, MV, 13:09.
13. McClelland, MV, 10:42.