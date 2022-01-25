HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team toppled Curwensville 48-45 on Tuesday night.
Michael Kitko led the Knights with 22 points, while teammate Sam Howard had 16.
Moshannon Valley took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but held off a late charge by the Tide in the final stanza.
Parker Wood led the Tide with 15 points. Danny McGarry had 14 points, while Ty Terry netted 12.
Curwensville dropped to 3-11 overall, 2-6 in the Inter-County Conference and 3-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide travel to Harmony tonight.
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-11 overall, 2-7 in the ICC and 1-4 in the MVL. The Knights host Philipsburg-Osceola this evening.
Curwensville—45
Wassil 0 0-0 0, Terry 5 0-0 12, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 5 3-6 14, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 2-2 2, English 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Wood 6 3-5 15, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-13 45.
Moshannon Valley—48
Kitko 8 0-0 22, Hansel 0 1-3 1, Webb 0 0-0 0, Howard 8 0-0 16, Shoemaker 2 1-2 5, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Hummel 0 2-3 2. Totals: 19 4-8 48.
Three-pointers: Terry 2, McGarry.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 15 7 17—45
Mo Valley 16 11 13 8—48