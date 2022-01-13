WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team was toppled by Williamsburg 70-39 on Thursday night.
Sam Howard led the Knights with 15 points.
Mo Valley dropped to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Knights host Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—39
Hansel 0 0-0 0, Webb 2 0-0 4, Hummel 1 4-4 6, Howard 4 2-2 15, Shoemaker 2 0-0 4, Kephart 2 1-2 6, Evans 2 0-0 4, Beish 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-8 39.
Williamsburg—70
Kagarise 2 3-4 8, James 1 0-0 2, Palmer 4 4-8 13, Brantner 3 1-2 8, Brumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Zehner 1 0-0 3, Gorsuch 5 4-4 15, Royer 7 0-0 19, Woodruff 1 0-0 2, Houck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-18 70.
Three-pointers: Howard, Kephart. Kagarise, Palmer, Brantner, Zehner, Gorsuch, Royer 5.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 8 13 6 12—39
Williamsburg 26 24 11 9—70