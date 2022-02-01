ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to Juniata Valley 56-55 on Tuesday night.
The Knights were led by Michael Kitko, who had 24 points, including five treys.
Ethan Webb had nine, while James Hummel added eight.
Mo Valley dropped to 2-14 overall and 2-10 in the Inter County Conference. The Knights play Northern Cambria tonight at home.
Moshannon Valley—55
Kitko 8 3-4 24, Hansel 1 0-0 3, Webb 4 1-4 9, Howard 2 3-5 7, Shoemaker 2 0-0 4, Hummel 2 4-5 8, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-18 55.
Juniata Valley—56
Deihl 4 8-12 17, Robinson 2 2-4 7, McFadden 2 2-4 6, Edwards 3 2-6 8, Mattas 3 1-2 9, Beck 3 0-0 6, Soder 1 1-1 3, Baumia 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 16-29 56.
Three-pointers: Kitko 5, Hansel. Deihl, Robinson, Mattas 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 17 9 9 18—55
Juniata Valley 8 16 18 16—56