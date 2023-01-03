WESTOVER — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team used a big third quarter to down host Harmony 36-26 on Tuesday night.
Ella Berg led the Damsels with seven points, while Madison McCoy and Brooke Mihalko each had six.
The Lady Owls were led by Jayden Fry’s 15 points.
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-4 overall. The Damsels hosts Glendale on Friday.
Harmony dipped to 1-7 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Blacklick Valley on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—36
Demko 0 2-2 2, Reifer 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 2, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 2 1-2 6, Clarkson 2 0-0 5, Berg 2 1-2 7, Wharton 1 2-5 4, Mihalko 2 2-2 6, Lewis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 10-15 36.
Harmony—26
Winings 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 0-0 4, Schneider 1 3-4 5, Fry 4 4-10 15. Totals: 8 7-14 26.
Three-pointers: McCoy, Clarkson, Berg 2. Fry 3.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 9 15 8—36
Harmony 6 8 5 7—26