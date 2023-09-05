CURWENSVILLE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team upended host Curwensville in four sets on Tuesday night.
The Damsels won by scores of 25-17, 28-26, 22-25 and 25-18.
Tessa Martin led the way with 10 service points and six kills, while Alexis Clarkson netted 10 service points and three kills.
Madison McCoy added 16 service points and 15 assists.
Riley Wharton added eight service points and three kills, while Ella Berg netted eight service points and five kills.
Curwensville was led by Ava Olosky’s 12 service points, seven kills and three blocks. Briah Peoples netted nine service points, six kills and a block.
Savannah Carfley racked up 22 assists and nine service points. Janelle Passmore added six service points, three kills and a block.
Bella Wood had sixkills, while Alaina Royer netted three service points. Brooklynn Price had three kills.
Curwensville fell to 0-3 overall and in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Tide travels to Meyersdale.
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the ICC. The Damsels host West Branch on Sept. 12.
The junior varsity match was won by Curwensville in three sets.