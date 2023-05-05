JOHNSTOWN — Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart had a solo homer to help lead the Knights to a 3-1 victory over Conemaugh Valley on Friday.
Kephart also had a double and scored twice.
Zach Witherow had two hits, including a double and knocked in the other two runs.
He also picked up the win, going four innings and allowing just one hit while striking out nine.
Landyn Evans pitched the final four innings to earn his second save of the season.
Moshannon Valley improved to 4-11 overall. The Knights host Curwensville on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—3
O’Donnell ss 3110, Kephart cf 4221, Witherow 1b-p 4022, Lobb 3b 3000, Moore c 3000, Phillips c 1000, Evans p-1b 3000, Wells dh 2000, Howard rf 3010, Reifer 2b 2000, Hummel lf 0000. Totals: 28-3-6-3.
Conemaugh Valley—1
T. Stiffler c 3000, Hody p-ss 3110, Dietz ss-p 2000, Graffius 1b 2000, J. Stiffler cf 3011, Horner rf 1000, Toth lf 2000, Fyock lf 1000, Percinsky rf 1000, Weimer 3b 2000, Yakulich 2b-ss 2000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 001 010 1—3 6 0
Conemaugh 100 000 0—1 2 3
Errors—Horner, Fyock, Graffius. 2B—Kephart, Witherow. HR—Kephart. SB—Lobb, Kephart. J. Stiffler, Percinsky 2, Weimer.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. Evans—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Conemaugh Valley: Hody—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Dietz—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Witherow (3-3). LP—Hody. S—Evans (2).