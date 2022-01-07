MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to Mount Union 85-32 on Friday night.
Sam Howard had nine points to lead Moshannon Valley.
The Knights (1-7 overall, 1-5 Inter County Conference) host Glendale on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—32
Hansel 2 0-0 6, Webb 2 0-0 4, Hummel 2 0-0 5, Howard 3 2-2 9, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Kephart 1 2-2 4, Beish 1 0-0 2, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0, Buck 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-4 32.
Mount Union—85
Danish 1 2-2 4, Cuff 2 4-8 8, Brumbaugh 8 6-7 23, Wilson 2 1-2 3, Delo 9 2-2 25, Barksdale 6 0-1 12, Bilger 0 2-2 2, Wierich 3 0-1 6, Trice 1 0-0 2, Francis 0 0-0 0, Boozel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 17-25 85.
Three-pointers: Hansel 2, Hummel, Howard. Delo 5, Brumbaugh.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 6 11 7 8—32
Mt. Union 26 28 19 12—85