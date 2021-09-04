HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley needed to convert on opportunities on offense and come up big defensively against a potent Bellwood-Antis on Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Black Knights did assert themselves on defense in the first half, but they couldn’t crack the Blue Devils’ defense until late in the game. The Blue Devils erupted for three touchdowns in 5:47 in the third quarter to blow open a close game and win, 35-7.
“We gave up a couple plays, but I thought the defense played pretty solid,” Mo Valley coach Michael Keith said. “In the second half, the wheels came off a little bit. They just put the heavy on us. They just line up and smashed us in the mouth.
“Overall, we’re getting better. We just need to continue to improve. We’ve got to get our offense going in some capacity and keep our defense off the field. We were on the field the whole game. That’s two weeks in a row. It just tires you out playing defense that much.”
“We were a little sluggish today, and that’s something we can’t have happen,” B-A coach Nick Lovrich, whose team was coming off a big win over rival Tyrone last week. “We have to make sure we’re ready to play from the very beginning. It was an emotional win last week.”
The Blue Devils took advantage of a fumbled punt on the first series of the game to score first. They recovered the ball at the Mo Valley 38, and six plays later senior tailback Connor Gibbons scored on a 7-yard run.
Gibbons ran for 167 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. He rushed for 101 yards in the second half.
A Jalen Kurten 33-yard yard punt pinned B-A back at its own 8 on the next series, but quarterback Zach Pellegrine hit a 40-yard pass to Sean Mallon on the next play.
The Blue Devils marched to the 8, where Pellegrine hit Hunter Shawley, who made a great catch in the corner of the end zone, getting two feet down while he caught the ball.
During the drive, through, the Niko Smeal sacked Pellegrine an 8-yard loss. The Black Knights (0-2) sacked Pellegrine three more times in the first half and pressured him numerous times.
“The boys were aggressive and they were hitting,” Keith said. “I know the quarterback was hurting.”
Bellwood-Antis went to the locker room leading 14-0 at halftime.
But Gibbons ripped off a 54-yard run on the first series of the second half. Kost reeled off a 24-yard run two plays later. Cooper Guyer scored two plays later on a 1-yard plunge at 6:53 of the third quarter.
After Mo Valley went three plays and out, Gibbons and the offensive line led B-A to the Mo Valley 15. There, Pellegrine threw a 15-yard TD pass to Mallon for a touchdown with 2:18 left in the third.
The ball was snapped over the Mo Valley punter’s head on the next possession, giving the ball to B-A at the MV 8. Gibbons scored on a run on the next play with 1:06 left.
“You can’t play a Bellwood team and expect to win if you make those kinds of mistakes,” Keith said, “and we did.”
The Knights finally scored on a 13-yard pass from Ethan Webb to Micah Beish in the final minutes of the game.
“We kept our ones (starters) in, because we wanted them to have some confidence,” Keith said.
“Normally I don’t know if I would keep my ones in. We needed some confidence going into next week.”
Moshannon Valley will be back in action on Thursday night against Claysburg-Kimmel at Hollidaysburg High School at 7 p.m.
“I some good things,” Keith said. “I know the scoreboard wouldn’t tell you it was good, but I definitely saw some positives.”