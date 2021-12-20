HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team led after one quarter, but Bellwood-Antis rallied for a 65-54 victory on Monday night.
The Blue Devils’ were led by Kyler Sweigert, who had 23 points, including five three-pointers.
Moshannon Valley had two players in double figures with Michael Kitko’s 14 and Kadin Hansel’s 10.
The Knights dropped to 0-3 overall. Moshannon Valley returns to action on Wednesday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Bellwood-Antis—65
Mallon 4 5-8 13, Wagner 1 2-8 4, Beiswenger 2 1-4 6, Shanafelt 3 2-3 8, Miller 3 1-2 7, Sweigert 7 4-8 23, Buss 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 15-33 65.
Moshannon Valley—54
Kitko 5 3-4 14, Hansel 3 3-4 10, Webb 4 0-1 8, Hummel 2 3-6 7, Howard 1 3-4 5, Kephart 3 0-0 7, Beish 1 0-0 2, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-21 54.
Three-pointers: Beiswenger, Sweigert 5. Kitko, Hansel, Kephart.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 15 18 18 14—65
Mo Valley 18 9 13 14—54