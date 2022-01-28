BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 72-34 on Friday night.
The Knights were led by James Hummel and Sam Howard, who each had seven points.
Moshannon Valley fell to 2-13 overall and 2-8 in the ICC. The Knights travel to Juniata Valley on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—34
Hansel 1 1-3 4, Howard 3 1-2 7, Webb 1 2-2 4, Kitko 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 3 0-0 6, Hummel 3 1-2 7, Kephart 1 2-2 4, Beish 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-11 34.
Bellwood-Antis—72
Sweigert 2 0-0 6, Beiswenger 2 5-6 10, Mallon 5 3-4 13, Wagner 5 1-3 14, Miller 4 1-2 11, Shanafelt 3 4-4 10, Gibbons 2 0-0 5, Schreier 0 0-0 0, Pellegrine 0 0-0 0, Noel 1 0-0 3, Buss 0 0-0 0, Caracciolo 0 0-0 0, Cacciotti 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 14-19 72.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 9 10 8 7 —34
Bellwood-Antis 17 26 11 18 —72