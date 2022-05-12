WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley baseball team toppled Williamsburg in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
The Knights won the first game 7-3, before taking the second 16-1 in three innings.
In game one, Michael Kitko and Tanner Kephart amounted to almost all the RBIs for the Knights.
Kitko was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a two doubles. Kephart was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Ethan Webb had the other RBI. Jake O’Donnell had three hits, while Kaydin Hansel had two.
Zach Witherow threw all seven innings, allowing no earned runs. He struck out nine batters and scattered three hits.
In game two, Kephart was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Landyn Evans plated three runs, while Christian Nelson had three RBIs and two hits.
Witherow added two RBIs, as did Webb.
Kitko threw all three innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
Moshannon Valley improved to 9-7 overall and 7-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Knights travel to Harmony tomorrow.
Game 1
Moshannon Valley—7
O’Donnell lf 4230, Kephart cf 4123, Kitko ss 2123, Witherow p 4000, Webb 4011, Evans 1b 4000, Gregg 3b 3200, Hansel 2b 4120, Hummel rf 2100. Totals: 31-7-10-7.
Williamsburg—3
Uplinger c 4010, Gorsuch 2b 2100, Weidel rf 1000, Palmer ss 3120, Hartman 1b 3000, McGregor p 3100, Brantner lf-2b 3002, C. Hughes rf-cf 3001, Wagner 3b 3000, C. Hughes cf-lf 3000. Totals: 28-3-3-3.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 200 401 0—7 10 5
Williamsburg 000 300 0—3 3 1
LOB—Moshannon Valley 7, Williamsburg 5. 2B—Webb, Kitko 2. CS—O’Donnell. SB—O’Donnell, Kitko. Palmer. HBP—Kitko, Hummel. Gorsuch.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Williamsburg: McGregor—7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Witherow (3-1). LP—McGregor.
Game 2
Williamsburg—1
Uplinger p-3b 2000, Palmer ss-p 2000, Kuchenbrok rf 0000, McGregor 2b-ss 1000, Hartman 1b 1000, Brantner c 1000, C. Hughes lf 1000, C. Wagner 3b-rf 0100, C. Hughes cf 1000, Shawver 3b-ss 1011. Totals: 10-1-1-1.
Moshannon Valley—16
O’Donnell lf 3221, Kephart cf 3223, Kitko p 2100, Witherow ss 1212, Webb c 2212, Evans 1b 2113, DeLattre pr 0100, Gregg 3b 1100, Hansel 2b 2211, Nelson dh 3223, Hummel rf 0000. Totals: 19-16-10-15.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 001— 1 1 4
Mo Valley 484—16 10 0
LOB—Williamsburg 1, Moshannon Valley 5. 2B—Webb, Witherow. 3B—Kephart. HBP—Hansel, Evans, O’Donnell. SB—Kephart, O’Donnell.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Uplinger—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Palmer—2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Shawver—1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Kitko (3-3). LP—Uplinger.