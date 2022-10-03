HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team swept visiting St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday night.
The Damsels won by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-16.
Madison McCoy led Mo Valley with 27 service points, 10 assists and seven digs.
Maddie Mills added 10 service points and five kills, while Tessa Martin had 10 digs.
Riley Wharton netted nine digs, while Ella Berg had five. Lexi Clarkson served up five points.
Moshannon Valley improved to 5-7 overall. The Damsels travel to Williamsburg tonight.
In jayvee action Mo Valley won 25-13, 25-21.