HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley committed seven errors and left 11 men on base on Thursday in a 12-5 loss to Juniata Valley in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
The Knights starter, Zach Witherow, threw just 3 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit. He allowed just three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine.
“You don’t win ballgames that way and that’s been all year long,” said Mo Valley head coach Jim Hawkins. “We’ll put a good game together and then we will have two or three bad ones. It’s just been the way it has been.”
Juniata Valley struck early, despite Witherow retiring the first two batters via strikeout.
A walk to Mason Buckley on six pitches was followed up by a towering blast from Connor Robinson over the center field fence to make it 2-0 Hornets.
Levi Thompson then doubled, but Witherow got the next batter to strike out in to end the inning.
The Hornets added an unearned run in the top of the second to take a 3-0 advantage.
Zach Dick and Jordyn Couch drew back-to-back one-out walks. Witherow looked to be out of the jam, but a dropped third strike, allowed Dick to come sliding home.
Moshannon Valley got one of the runs back in the bottom half of the inning as Landyn Evans launched a homer over the left field fence to cut the Hornet lead to 3-1.
Juniata Valley’s biggest inning came in the top of the third, which saw the Hornets bat around and take advantage of three Knight errors.
Dick had a two-run single, while Couch plated a run on a single to make it 7-1.
The Knights got a run in the bottom of the third, as Jake O’Donnell led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch and came home on a double by Witherow.
That made it 7-2, but Witherow was left stranded on second after two quick outs.
“You can’t go down 2-0 early,” Hawkins said. “It just seemed like we’d get one and they’d get two. It was a yo-yo all night.”
Juniata Valley added its second homer of the game in the top of the fourth, as Levi Thompson led off the inning with a solo blast over the center field fence.
Witherow got two quick outs, but reached his pitch limit, and the Knights brought Zach Reifer on in relief.
Reifer surrended a bunt and walked a batter, but got a big strikeout to end the frame with no more damage.
Juniata Valley tacked on three more runs in the fifth, however, as the Knights committed two more errors in the frame.
Two of the runs scored on an error, while Thompson stole home to account for the third, giving the Hornets an 11-2 lead.
Moshannon Valley got out of the frame without Juniata Valley taking a 10-run lead and scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to keep the game going.
Reifer singled and scored on an RBI double from Witherow.
Tanner Kephart also doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andre Wells to make it 11-4.
Both teams tacked on a run in the seventh with Moshannon Valley’s coming on an RBI single by O’Donnell to score Evans and set the final.
“We didn’t pitch well,” said Hawkins. “We didn’t field well and we didn’t hit. You aren’t going to win like that. We are just going to put it back on and work for next year.”
Juniata Valley improved to 6-14 and will play at second-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle on Monday in the D6 1A quarterfinals at 4 p.m.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 6-14 overall.
Juniata Valley—12
Rodkey cf-p 4010, Edwards 1b 5012, Buckley ss 3200, Robinson c 3112, Gibson cr 0200, Prough cr 0000, L. Thompson rf-cf 5321, Harbst 2b 5120, Deihl lf 3000, Shea ph-lf 1000, Dick 3b 4112, B. Hoover pr 0100, Couch p-rf 3131, V. Hoover cr 0000. Totals: 36-12-11-8.
Moshannon Valley—5
O’Donnell ss-3b 5121, Kephart cf-ss 5110, Witherow p-2b-1b 3022, Wells c 3011, Lobb 3b 2000, Delattre cf 1000, Moore lf 2000, Hummel lf 2000, Evans 1b-p 2221, Howard rf 2010, Reams rf 1000, Reifer 2b-p-2b 3110. Totals: 21-5-10-5.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 214 130 1—12 11 2
Mo Valley 011 002 1— 5 10 7
Errors—Couch, Dick. Wells 2, O’Donnell 2, Witherow, Lobb, Moore. LOB—Juniata Valley 15, Moshannon Valley 11. 2B—L. Thompson, Couch. Kephart, Witherow. HR—Robinson (1 on, 1st), L. Thompson (solo, 4th). Evans (solo, 2nd). SF—Edwards. Wells. SB—Edwards, L. Thompson. Hummel. HBP—Buckley, Couch. Witherow.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Couch—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO. Rodkey—2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO. Reifer—2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Evans—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Couch. LP—Witherow (4-4).