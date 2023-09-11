Moshannon Valley traveled down to Southern Huntingdon Monday to finish the game from Friday night. The Black Knights added to their 34-0 lead and won easily 54-0.
The Knights (2-1) gashed Southern for 335 yards rushing and six touchdowns. They completely shut down anything the Rockets’ (0-3) tried to do on offense.
Moshannon Valley racked up 499 yards of total offense while Southern Huntingdon had minus nine.
Southern Huntingdon (0-3) came away with seven first downs. The Rocket offense was stonewalled on the ground. The passing game had no time at all as freshman Cohen Snyder scrambled on almost every play.
The game resumed Monday late in the third quarter with the Knights leading 34-0. After stopping Southern on fourth down they scored two plays later.
Luke Yarger took an inside handoff on a reverse and went 35 yards for the score.
The Rockets fumbled on their next play and Mo Valley scored again. Jalen Kurten threw 20 yards to Micah Beish to make it 48-0.
Tanner Kephart added his fourth touchdown of the game on a 33-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Kephart carried 13 times for 176 yards.
Yarger ran for 84 yards and two scores and caught three passes for 99 yards and another TD.
Friday night Mo Valley scored in the first quarter on a 6-yard run by Kephart. In the second quarter he hit the end zone on an 8-yard run and Yarger ran 14 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Yarger caught a 23-yard TD in the third and Kephart had a 67-yard scoring run before the game was halted due to lightning.
One more touchdown by the Knights would have tied the most points ever allowed in a game by the Rockets.
Snyder ended at 11 of 29 passing for 64 yards and three interceptions.
Moshannon Valley is home Friday to play Glendale.