SPRING MILLS — The Moshannon Valley softball team fell to host Penns Valley 15-0 in four innings on Monday.
The Damsels had just one hit on the day, coming from Mackenzie Daniel.
Madison McCoy took the loss, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing all the runs on 13 hits and eight walks. She also struck out four.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-4 overall. The Damsels travel to Juniata Valley on Wednesday.
Moshannon Valley—0
McCoy p 2000, T. Martin ss 2000, Daniel 3b 1010, A. Robison c 2000, C. Robison c-3b 1000, O’Donnell cf 1000, Ortegon cf 0000, Berg 2b 2000, Fox 1b 1000, L. Martin lf 1000, Boring lf 0000, Walstrom rf 1000, Selvage rf 0000. Totals: 14-0-1-0.
Penns Valley—15
S. Dinges cf 2320, Elcock cf 0000, Webb 1b 2313, Davis 1b 1000, Bumgardner p-ss 3331, A. Dinges ss 3123, C. Riddle 2b 1000, Coursen c 1111, Thomas ph 1000, Stover 3b 2112, McMurtrie ph 0000, E. Dinges 2b-p 2110, Bowen lf 1111, G. Riddle lf 2000, Brooks rf 1110, Vipond rf 1000. Totals: 23-15-13-11.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 0— 0 1 0
Penns Valley (11)00 4—15 13 1
Errors—Bumgardner. 2B—Webb, Brooks. HBP—O’Donnell. E. Dinges. SB—A. Dinges, E. Dinges 2, Bumgardner 2, S. Dinges, Webb.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—3 1/3 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 8 BB, 4 SO.
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. E. Dinges—2 IP 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—McCoy.