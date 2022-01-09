EVERETT — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team went 1-4 at the Bloody Run Duals on Saturday at Everett High School. The Knights lost two matches by just three points.
The Knights defeated Juniata Valley 45-30. Moshannon Valley fell to Thomas Jefferson (39-36), Tussey Mountain (39-36), Juniata (45-30) and Central Cambria (46-22).
Autumn Shoff was the lone Mo Valley wrestler to go 5-0 on the day. She garnered three forfeits and had two falls.
David Honan had three falls and a forfeit to go 4-1 at the event, while Jacobe Turner received four forfeits.
Niko Smeal added a fall and two forfeits, while Lucas Yarger had a fall, major decision and a forfeit.
Moshannon Valley is no 1-8 on the season. The Knights travel to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Juniata (JUHS) 45,
Moshannon Valley (MVH) 30
126: Taylor Smith (JUHS) over Lucas Yarger (MVH) (Fall 3:14). 132: Daniel Painter (JUHS) over Carson Moore (MVH) (Fall 4:45). 138: Tobi Socie (MVH) over (JUHS) (For.). 145: Cameron Vanish (MVH) over (JUHS) (For.). 152: Aaron Domanick (MVH) over (JUHS) (For.). 160: Josh Bomberger (JUHS) over Jalen Kurten (MVH) (Fall 1:39). 172: Harrison Mummah (JUHS) over Austin Shoff (MVH) (Fall 5:10). 189: Nikolaus Smeal (MVH) over Lane Peiper (JUHS) (Fall 1:59). 215: Jonathan Kauffman (JUHS) over David Honan (MVH) (Dec 11-5). 285: Jordan Cruz (JUHS) over Connor Williams (MVH) (Fall 3:36). 106: Joey Bomberger (JUHS) over Jacobe Turner (MVH) (Fall 4:25). 113: Autumn Shoff (MVH) over Amelia Smith (JUHS) (Fall 3:28). 120: Casey Smith (JUHS) over Roman Faulds (MVH) (Inj. [time]).
Tussey Mountain (TMH) 39,
Moshannon Valley (MVH) 36
132: Daylen Ritchey (TMH) over Carson Moore (MVH) (Dec 8-3). 138: Luke Brumbaugh (TMH) over Tobi Socie (MVH) (Fall 2:19). 145: Chad Weist (TMH) over Cameron Vanish (MVH) (Fall 0:57). 152: Kenneth sheeder (TMH) over Aaron Domanick (MVH) (Fall 2:45). 160: Ezra Masood (TMH) over Jalen Kurten (MVH) (Fall 3:49). 172: Austin Shoff (MVH) over (TMH) (For.). 189: Nikolaus Smeal (MVH) over (TMH) (For.). 215: David Honan (MVH) over Phillip Brode (TMH) (Fall 1:03). 285: Matt Watkins (TMH) over Connor Williams (MVH) (Fall 3:16). 106: Autumn Shoff (MVH) over Mason Chilcote (TMH) (Fall 1:11). 113: Jacobe Turner (MVH) over (TMH) (For.). 120: Roman Faulds (MVH) over (TMH) (For.). 126: Chad Weist (TMH) over Lucas Yarger (MVH) (Fall 1:46).
Thomas Jefferson (TJH) 39,
Moshannon Valley (MVH) 36
138: Gabe Galioto (TJH) over Tobi Socie (MVH) (Fall 0:47) 145: Bode Marlow (TJH) over Cameron Vanish (MVH) (Fall 0:59) 152: Brady Fitz (TJH) over Jalen Kurten (MVH) (Fall 1:18) 160: Matthew Herron (TJH) over Aaron Domanick (MVH) (Fall 4:17) 172: Austin Shoff (MVH) over (TJH) (For.) 189: Brian Finnerty (TJH) over Nikolaus Smeal (MVH) (Fall 1:37) 215: David Honan (MVH) over Dominic Donatelli (TJH) (Fall 1:11) 285: Logan Timko (TJH) over Connor Williams (MVH) (SV-1 4-2) 106: Jacobe Turner (MVH) over (TJH) (For.) 113: Autumn Shoff (MVH) over (TJH) (For.) 120: Roman Faulds (MVH) over (TJH) (For.) 126: Lucas Yarger (MVH) over (TJH) (For.) 132: Maddox Shaw (TJH) over Carson Moore (MVH) (Fall 1:03)
Moshannon Valley (MVH) 45,
Juniata Valley (JVH) 30
152: Jalen Kurten (MVH) over Vincent Hoover (JVH) (Dec 3-2). 160: Andrew Ross (JVH) over Aaron Domanick (MVH) (Fall 1:05). 172: Austin Shoff (MVH) over Kade Entriken (JVH) (Fall 3:30). 189: Nikolaus Smeal (MVH) over (JVH) (For.). 215: David Honan (MVH) over (JVH) (For.). 285: Skyler Warrick-Williams (MVH) over Ronald Itinger (JVH) (Fall 0:15). 106: Autumn Shoff (MVH) over (JVH) (For.). 113: Jacobe Turner (MVH) over (JVH) (For.). 120: Lucas Dick (JVH) over Roman Faulds (MVH) (Fall 1:21). 126: Lucas Yarger (MVH) over Jordyn Couch (JVH) (Fall 0:41). 132: Nick Morningstar (JVH) over Carson Moore (MVH) (Fall 4:23). 138: Jack Simpson (JVH) over Tobi Socie (MVH) (Fall 4:25). 145: Mason Buckley (JVH) over Cameron Vanish (MVH) (Fall 5:23).
Central Cambria (CCH) 46
Moshannon Valley (MVH) 22
113: Autumn Shoff (MVH) over (CCH) (For.). 120: Madison Rigsby (CCH) over (MVH) (For.). 126: Lucas Yarger (MVH) over Jacob Wilson (CCH) (MD 15-6). 132: Double Forfeit. 138: Donavin DeRubis (CCH) over Carson Moore (MVH) (MD 8-0). 145: Jamison O‘Brien (CCH) over Cameron Vanish (MVH) (Fall 1:38). 152: Deklan Estep (CCH) over Jalen Kurten (MVH) (Fall 1:09). 160: Robert Lazer (CCH) over Aaron Domanick (MVH) (Fall 3:07). 172: Jonathan Hajzus (CCH) over Austin Shoff (MVH) (Fall 1:36). 189: Ethan Kubat (CCH) over Nikolaus Smeal (MVH) (Fall 2:40). 215: David Honan (MVH) over Jake Wentz (CCH) (Fall 0:50). 285: Karter Quick (CCH) over Jaden Stark (MVH) (Fall 1:00). 106: Jacobe Turner (MVH) over (CCH) (For.).