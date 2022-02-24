FLINTON — The Moshannon Valley League recently announced its 2021-22 boys and girls basketball all-star teams, voted on by coaches from each of the member schools.
On the boys’ side, Curwensville’s Ty Terry was named the league’s MVP.
He is joined by Harmony’s Jack Bracken and Cohlton Fry, Glendale’s Mason Peterson, Moshannon Valley’s Michael Kitko and West Branch’s Zack Tiracorda.
For the girls, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa was named the MVP.
Also named to the first team were Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and Sarah McClelland, Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling and Alyssa Sinclair and West Branch’s Jenna Mertz.