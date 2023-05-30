FLINTON — The Moshannon Valley League released its softball and baseball all-stars recently.
For softball, Glendale’s Riley Best was named the league’s MVP.
She was joined on the first team by teammates Madison Peterson, Jillian Taylor and Alyssa Sinclair.
Also garnering first team honors were Curwensville’s Addison Siple, Moshannon Valley’s Mackenzie Daniel and West Branch’s Brooke Bainey, Greysyn Gable and Makena Moore.
Glendale and West Branch shared the team title.
For baseball, Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow and West Branch’s Lukas Colton tied for MVP.
They are joined by Curwensville’s Logan Kunkle, Glendale’s Troy Misiura, Harmony’s Jack Bracken, Cohlton Fry and Anthony Maseto, Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart and West Branch’s Isaac Tiracorda.
Harmony and West Branch shared the team title.