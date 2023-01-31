HOUTZDALE — After taking a 16-0 lead in the first quarter over visiting Mount Union on Monday night, the Damsels watched the lead disintegrate to nothing with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Moshannon Valley fought for those final five minutes, keeping its composure when the game got a little chippy, in a 31-27 victory.
“I think our composure did save us there at the end,” said Damsels head coach Jeff Hanley. “It did get physical and that happens when you are being aggressive and looking for steals.
“But I thought we did hold our composure the last few minutes and that’s important and it’s progress. It’s a step in the right direction.”
The final five minutes saw three players foul out, and Moshannon Valley go to the line 10 times after Mount Union tied the game up at 21-21.
Several key things happened for the Damsels, starting with 3:18 left, as Riley Wharton made one of her two free throws after being fouled to give Mo Valley a 24-23 advantage.
A turnover and another Wharton bucket made it 26-23 in favor of the Damsels.
Wharton was fouled again fighting for a rebound, but missed the 1-and-1.
Mount Union got a basket from Maddie Dimoff to make it 26-25 with 2:46 to play.
A big Tessa Martin steal got the ball back down in the Damsels’ end where Wharton was fouled once again.
She hit one of those shots to give the hosts a 27-25 lead with 2:12 to play.
“She’s scraps and does all of those little things for us,” Hanley said of Martin. “I’m not sure it gets recognized outside of maybe her coaches and teammates. But we appreciate her and she did a really good job.”
Moshannon Valley forced another turnover with 54.1 seconds to play and a wide-open Wharton was able to put it in for the 29-25 advantage.
Two players had already fouled out at the 2:46 mark (MU’s Sophie Smith) and with 56.5 remaining (MV’s Ella Berg).
A third player –the Lady Trojans’ Patyn Crisswell fouled out with 27.4 seconds remaining, sending Damsel Madison McCoy to the line.
She missed both shots, and Mount Union’s Caitlyn Skopic took the ball down the court and was fouled.
She made both her free throws with 10 seconds remaining to cut it to 29-27.
The Lady Trojans loaded the box to force a turnover, but the Damsels were able to get the ball down under the hoop to a wide open Wharton for the bucket right before the buzzer, setting the final at 31-27.
Wharton had 16 points, including all 10 of the Damsels’ points in the fourth quarter. She also had eight rebounds.
Lexi Clarkson had seven points an four rebounds. Ella Berg added five rebounds and three points.
“We were up 16-0 and it all slipped away,” Hanley said. “It’s kind of like how our entire season has gone. We had really good quarters and we had some really bad quarters. We struggle sometimes under pressure taking care of the ball.
“I thought they did a good job of it when it really, really mattered. When Mount Union got out of that zone and went man-to-man there, we did a really good job of executing our sets and getting some really easy layups which really saved us there.
“We will take a win anytime.”
Moshannon Valley improved to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in the Inter County Conference with the win. The Damsels travel to Glendale on Thursday.
There was no junior varsity game.
Mount Union—27
S. Smith 3 0-0 7, Williams 2 0-0 5, Broadbeck 0 0-0 0, Crisswell 1 0-0 2, Dimoff 3 2-5 8, Skopic 1 3-6 5, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-11 27.
Moshannon Valley—31
Demko 1 0-0 2, T. Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-5 3, Clarkson 2 1-2 7, Berg 0 3-4 3, Wharton 6 4-7 16, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-18 31.
Three-pointers: Clarkson 2, McCoy.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 4 7 0 16—27
Mo Valley 19 0 2 10—31